2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY -- Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Thursday.
The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,651 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. The deaths of 23 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.
