2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County
2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Thursday.

The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,651 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department. 

No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. The deaths of 23 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

