alert top story

2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20

SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. 

At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. 

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle entered onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20.

The two occupants of the southbound vehicle had to be extricated. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by helicopter. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at MercyOne, according to the statement. 

The statement said the two occupants of the westbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and transported themselves to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
