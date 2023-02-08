CRAIG, Iowa — A 2-year-old boy was was run over by a tractor Monday in Plymouth County.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Tuesday that deputies, as well as the Ireton Ambulance, were dispatched to the Craig area at 3:47 p.m.

The 2-year-old was riding on a tractor with his father, the driver, at the time of the incident.

"The driver became distracted and the child fell to the ground and was partially ran over by the back wheel of the tractor," the statement said.

The child, whose injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital by Ireton Ambulance and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The incident remains under investigation.