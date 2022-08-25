 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. 

The child is in critical condition, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. 

At 6:09 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a drowning at a residence in the 2000 block of Fairbanks St. 

The statement said the child had climbed into the pool, which was in the process of being drained. When the child's parent had became aware of the situation and found them in the pool, the child was unresponsive.

"Based on the available evidence, it does not appear that the parent acted in a criminally neglectful manner in this tragic incident," the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

911 phone
