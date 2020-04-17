2020 Le Mars Ice Cream Days canceled due to pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa -- The 2020 Le Mars Ice Cream Days has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Neal Adler, executive director of the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce, said the decision to cancel the annual summertime event came Thursday.
"Our first priority is the safety and security of our citizens in our community, and of course for potential guests," Adler said. "When we're in a time when people are getting laid off and businesses are working to minimize those economic effects of the pandemic, the Chamber and the city need to support the efforts to minimize the spread of the virus. So it just became clear that we would not be able to enforce or maintain social distancing at large-group gatherings."
Ice Cream Days, a tradition more than 30 years in the making, was scheduled for June. Adler said there was some uncertainty over whether the state would have even lifted restrictions on social gatherings by that point.
Events planned for this year's Ice Cream Days had included everything from a scavenger hunt, a swimming pool "splash dance," the burial of a time capsule, a parade and a concert by the Le Mars Municipal Band, and numerous others.
