2020 Little Yellow Dog, Charli, brings $17,000 at auction; Wells family donates matching sum

SIOUX CITY -- Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd puppy, brought $17,000 at the 2020 Little Yellow Dog Auction Saturday, while the family of the late Fred Wells contributed a matching sum.

The total figure raised at the auction, $34,000, is the highest price a Little Yellow Dog has realized since 2011, when a yellow lab called Stoney was sold for $45,000. Funds raised in the auction go to the Mr. Goodfellow Charities, which provides toys at Christmastime for children in need.

Mike Wells, son of Fred Wells and the current president and CEO of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, placed the family's matching bid by phone. In a subsequent phone call, Wells said that his father, who died in June at age 93, took great joy in the Little Yellow Dog auction and purchased the dogs on two occasions, in 1988 and 1994. The elder Wells was known for keeping a low profile in his charitable activities.

"What dad was really known for was, he used to stand in the back of the room and run the bid up, to make sure the right amount of money got raised, and at the end of the auction he'd always walk up to Bruce (Brock), with a nice check, with the caveat of, 'Hey, I don't want credit, I just want to make sure that I get a chance to give,'" Mike Wells said after the auction.