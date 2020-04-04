2020 Orange City Tulip Festival canceled due to pandemic

"We thank you, our guests, for your support, and we look forward with great anticipation to celebrating with you again in 2021.

"We are committed to keeping you informed. Our website will be updated regularly, and for now, you can breng ons een bezoek (pay us a visit) on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter."

The 2021 Tulip Festival has been set for May 13-15.

The Tulip Festival, best known for its parades, Dutch folk dancing, music and the Tulip Queen pageant, dates back to May 1933. The first festival was sponsored by the Lions Club, Lawn and Garden Club and the Women’s Club, according to the Tulip Festival website.

The festival was larger in its second year, and by 1935, a purported 50,000 bulbs were imported and planted by people in Orange City. The tradition of the Tulip Queen dates back to 1937. It became a two-day festival in 1938 and, in 1950, a three-day festival.