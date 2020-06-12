You are the owner of this article.
2020 Plymouth County fair called off
2020 Plymouth County fair called off

Tonsfeldt round barn (copy)

The Tonsfeldt round barn is shown at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds in Le Mars in this 2018 Journal file photo. The county fair has been called off for 2020. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Fair will not be held in 2020, fair organizers wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night. 

"It is with deep regret that the decision has been made to postpone the 2020 fair until 2021," Plymouth County fair officials wrote. "The Fairboard did not take this decision lightly, as these volunteers are some of the most passionate fair supporters you will find." 

The announcement came down a day after the announcement that the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other county fairs in the area are expected to make announcements in coming weeks, or, in the case of the Clay County Fair, by late July.

An announcement from the Woodbury County Fair is expected after a June 22 meeting, fair manager Andrea Fleck wrote in a text message Friday. 

