2020 Plymouth County fair called off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Fair will not be held in 2020, fair organizers wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night.

"It is with deep regret that the decision has been made to postpone the 2020 fair until 2021," Plymouth County fair officials wrote. "The Fairboard did not take this decision lightly, as these volunteers are some of the most passionate fair supporters you will find."

The announcement came down a day after the announcement that the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other county fairs in the area are expected to make announcements in coming weeks, or, in the case of the Clay County Fair, by late July.

An announcement from the Woodbury County Fair is expected after a June 22 meeting, fair manager Andrea Fleck wrote in a text message Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.