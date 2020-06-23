2020 Woodbury County Fair canceled

SIOUX CITY -- There won't be a Woodbury County Fair this year.
In a Facebook post, the Woodbury County Fair Board announced its decision Tuesday to cancel the event. Other major fairs, including the Iowa State Fair and Plymouth County Fair, have also been called off.
The 92nd annual Woodbury County Fair was scheduled to run Aug. 5-9. In a Facebook post near the end of May, fair organizers wrote that a tentative decision had been made to proceed with 4-H/FFA livestock and static exhibits and bottle baby fair.
"We continue to work with Woodbury County Extension in regards to a 4-H livestock and static exhibit event, and hope to have more information in the coming days. Please understand that there are many things to consider when making a decision like this. We also know that the community will have a wide range of emotions following this announcement," Tuesday's post stated.
Those who have paid for tickets, camping fees, vendor fees or sponsorships for 2020 can receive a refund, hold over their fees until 2021 or donate the money to the 2020 fair.
Anthony Baird, Moville, and Casie Petersen, Moville, react after being named 2017 Woodbury County Fair King and Queen during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville on Wednesday.
Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Students of Dianne's Dance in Moville wait to perform during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Anthony Baird, Moville, and Casie Petersen, Moville, react after being named 2017 Woodbury County Fair King and Queen during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville on Wednesday.
A goat receives a snack during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday.
Students of Dianne's Dance in Moville perform during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Megan Bell, 11, a student of Dianne's Dance in Moville, performs during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday.
Students of Dianne's Dance in Moville perform during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday.
People walk past the food stands during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
People walk into the open class exhibit building during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday.
A funnel cake the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
People walk into the open class exhibit building during the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, in this 2017 Journal file photo. The 2020 Woodbury County Fair has been canceled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.