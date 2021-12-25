2021 brings mass vaccination, return of large-scale events, delta variant to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Thousands of Siouxlanders rolled up their sleeves at mass vaccination clinics, doctors' offices and pharmacies in 2021, as the region sought a return to normal amid the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,200 Woodbury County residents flocked to the Tyson Events Center on Feb. 10 for the first in a series of large-scale public COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Cathy Bainbridge told The Journal she felt hope that maybe, just maybe, peoples' lives might soon regain a bit of normalcy after more than a year of enduring a pandemic.

Bainbridge was one of many local health care providers who gave shots to individuals in Phase 1B -- people over 65 and those in certain professions, such as teachers, first responders and some essential workers. Prior to that, the only people eligible to receive vaccines were front-line medical workers and long-term care facility residents.

"People really felt the thrill of hope being able to receive the vaccine. I just felt the day was hopeful, it felt full of hope," said Bainbridge, a Siouxland Community Health Center registered nurse who came in on her day off to administer the vaccine at the Tyson.

The clinic was a carefully orchestrated event, with police outside and scores of volunteers guiding patients inside the arena. After receiving a shot, patients were instructed to sit in a series of carefully spaced-out chairs on the other end of the floor for about 15 minutes, in case any should have a reaction.

Those who secured appointments praised the neatly organized clinic. But other members of the public, who were unable to register for the clinic the week before, expressed frustration. Scores of local seniors reported encountering frozen computer screens, website crashes and jammed phone lines as they tried over and over to register for COVID-19 immunization on the Siouxland District Health Department's website.

"I understand that not everyone who wanted an appointment got in. But we only had 1,600 openings and several thousand trying to get in," said District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock, who noted that roughly half of the appointments are going to individuals 65 and older and the other half to people in Tier 1 of Phase 1B. "The system isn't perfect, but we are meeting our goals given the amount of vaccine we have available right now."

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to county residents jumped by nearly 63 percent after the two major public vaccine clinics. However, Woodbury County lagged behind other large Iowa counties in vaccine distribution numbers -- Polk, Johnson, Linn, Scott, Dubuque, Black Hawk and Dallas counties all had administered more doses, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Gradually the vaccine eligibility criteria expanded, and eventually came to include everyone age 16 and up. In early April, vaccination clinics moved to the Siouxland Expo Center. Over 1,600 county residents were vaccinated there on April 6. However, demand for mass vaccination clinics soon began to lessen as a growing number of pharmacies began offering the vaccine.

"It feels like the need for mass clinics is dwindling," said Brock, who noted that while there was still demand, more people needed appointments that fit into their schedules.

A few weeks later, local COVID-19 vaccination clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine either postponed or switched vaccine brands, after reports surfaced of a small number of people developing a rare blood clot after being inoculated. Nationwide distribution of J&J's vaccine resumed in April, but it didn't immediately return to Woodbury County even after health officials lifted the pause.

At the end of April, the demand for COVID-19 vaccine began to fall below supply. Woodbury, Sioux, Ida, Sac, Lyon, Clay, O'Brien, Buena Vista, Dickinson and Crawford counties all declined some or all new vaccine shipments from the state this past week. In all, 43 of Iowa's 99 counties turned down vaccine supply -- twice the number of counties that declined new vaccine the week of April 18.

By early May, the daily tally of new COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County appeared to be inching its way toward zero. Later on in the month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children and teens ages 12 to 15.

A couple of weeks later, the City of Sioux City shed its mask requirements for city-owned buildings, following the new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advised that fully-vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and most indoor settings. Walmart prepared to drop mask mandates for their stores, including locations in Siouxland, while many of the nation's other largest retailers said they would continue to require face coverings.

Once COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, Siouxlanders were ready to return to various entertainment venues around town.

Large-scale concerts and productions at the Orpheum Theatre in 2021 included Lee Brice, Three Dog Night, Sara Evans, the Broadway At The Orpheum series, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and the Price is Right Live, while the Tyson hooked Baby Shark Live!, the Professional Bull Riders, and Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads, and also hosted the NAIA women's basketball and volleyball national championships.

After a year off, the Battery Park concert series was back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City to the delight of concertgoers, kicking off with country star Brantley Gilbert on July 10. Rockers Shinedown, the band Pop Evil and the rapper Nelly also preformed at the venue during the summer.

Not long after restrictions eased up, the relentless delta variant of COVID-19 was identified in mid-June in a person living in Northeast Nebraska Public Health, a district comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties. Delta, which was first identified in India, is more transmissible than some other forms of the coronavirus.

New COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County nearly doubled between July 19 and 26, rising from 70 to 125. Some businesses implemented mask mandates again and health experts warned that the United States possibly could be facing more lockdowns.

In late July, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska voted to reinstate a mask mandate on the Winnebago Reservation to limit the spread of COVID-19. Then, less than a month later, Winnebago health officials announced the death of a community member due to the delta variant. On June 25, the Winnebago Public Health Department reported that 70% of community members ages 12 and up had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Tribal officials touted the vaccination rate as the highest in the state.

The entire state of Iowa was in the midst of its third significant surge of the pandemic in mid-August. COVID-related hospitalizations were the highest they had been since roughly late January and early February, according to the state data. U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness was waning.

In the Sioux City Community School District's first weekly COVID report of the school year, 19 students and five staff members tested positive for the virus.

With a federal judge temporarily blocking a new state law that prohibited mask mandates in school districts, the Sioux City Community School Board considered implementing such a requirement at a special meeting on Sept. 15. After two hours of debate, during which 23 citizens weighed in on the controversial issue, the board declined to implement a mask mandate for its buildings.

Earlier in the year, Tyson Foods announced that the frontline workers at its Tyson Foods beef plant in Dakota City would be eligible for up to four hours of regular pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 96% of Tyson Foods employees had received the COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced on Oct. 26, less than a week before a deadline for its front-line workers to get the shot.

Three days later, the FDA authorized the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. About a week later, pediatric doses of the vaccine began being administered in Woodbury County. Brock described the demand for the pediatric vaccine as "somewhat cool," but "steady" in the county, estimating that around 20% of its 10,000 5 to 11 year olds were vaccinated against COVID as of late November.

As local health care professionals worked to stem the spread of delta and care for patients infected with it, a new variant of coronavirus was identified in South Africa.

On Nov. 26, Omicron was designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a "variant of concern." The COVID-19 variant has several mutations that may have an impact on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes, according to the WHO.

Although available COVID-19 vaccines aren't perfect, Brock encouraged residents who hadn't been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated. He said the vaccines have been "very effective in keeping infections from being serious."

The Associated Press reported on Dec. 8 that the number of hospitalized patients in the state of Iowa was the highest since Dec. 14, 2020, and the ICU census was the highest in a year. Hospitalizations increased 7.5% from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care. While cases of the virus were on the rise in Woodbury County at that time, hospitalizations remained stable.

That same week, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that the state had contracted for 100 health care professionals, nurses and respiratory therapists, to support 17 facilities that provide 1, 2 and 3 Trauma Level care. Spokeswomen for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's confirmed that the Sioux City hospitals would each receive three health care professionals through the contract.

As of Dec. 15, 88 Woodbury County residents had succumbed to the virus in 2021 and more than 9,700 positive tests had been reported, according to Brock. On that same date in 2020, the county had 11,508 total cases of the virus and 145 COVID-19-related deaths. District Health's most recent COVID-19 weekly report from the week beginning Dec. 6, showed that 48.7% of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.

"Fortunately, COVID-related deaths are down locally from last year. Eighty-eight of 276 total COVID-related deaths are in 2021," Brock said. "This is likely due to protection from vaccination and previous infections, as well as much more prevalent early treatment options. Unfortunately, these assets haven't prevented all COVID-related deaths, but they are helping at this stage in the pandemic."

