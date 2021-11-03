2021 Living Lux Tour of Homes is Nov. 18-20

SIOUX CITY -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland's 2021 Living Lux Tour of Homes runs from Nov. 18 to 20.

The tour features five professionally decorated spaces at Bluebird Flats, 520 Nebraska S.; The 4th Jackson Condos; The Warrior Apartments, 525 Sixth St.; and The Copper Flats, 413 Pierce St. Tours begin and end at The Warrior Hotel's Cardinal Ballroom.

"It's incredibly impressive to see how some of our historic building in downtown Sioux City have been transformed into new, super cool spaces for living. It's also a great way to kick off the holiday season by seeing unique, gorgeous décor to inspire us all," said Kristie M. Arlt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Designers this year include Lisa Kahler & Team (Mod House); Amy MacFarlane & Julie Kellen (Lifestyle Design & Consign); Dori Sexton (Dynasty Painting & Decorating); Marie Hofmeyer & Team (Holland House); and Erika Hansen (Re-Design).

Each tour will last about 2 1/2 hours and will be limited to 25 people per bus. Parking is available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center parking ramp across the street from The Warrior Hotel and in the north parking lot behind the hotel. Guests will be bussed to each location throughout downtown Sioux City.

New this year is a Tour of Homes popup shop at The Warrior. Tour goers are welcome to shop clothing and interior furnishings from The Jewelry Lady, Mod House, Holland House, Rooted Boutique, Orderly Elegance, and Lifestyle Design & Consign.

Tickets are first come first served and can be purchased for $50 each online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-239-9890 x120.

