2022 Clay County Fair breaks records

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Clay County Fair had a banner year, with attendance up 17% from 2021 and fairgoer spending reaching record levels.

From Sept. 9 to 17, 325,585 people attended "The World's Greatest County Fair" in Spencer. They spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides, breaking the previous record set in 2021.

GoldStar Amusements set single-day records for carnival ride revenue eight of the nine days of the fair, including an all-time single-day record on Sept. 17.

"When you mix together perfect weather, increased spending, really strong programming and increased participation, records will be broken," Jeremy Parsons, Clay County Fair CEO, told The Journal Tuesday. "It was just a beautiful fair in so many ways."

Based on fair data, Parsons said fairgoers not only showed up, they also enjoyed what they saw and stayed longer, too.

The grandstand attracted 16,642 fairgoers to multiple stage performances and dirt events. The top two attended events were Dwight Yoakam with special guest Runaway June (3,035) and the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull season championships (2,202).

The fair also featured 466 unique commercial exhibitors, concessionaires and vendors, up from 456 in 2021. With at least 150 ag-specific exhibitors, the fair again hosted the largest farm machinery and ag equipment show at any fair in the United States. More than 1,200 exhibitors participated in various open class livestock and non-livestock competitions.

The fair drew 750 4-H and FFA exhibitors from 46 counties in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. They participated in livestock and human sciences events.

Some 1,300 third and fourth grade students from 15 regional schools visited the fair as part of the AgCiting and SciCiting field trip programs coordinated by ISU Extension Clay County.

"When you put all those things together, it just makes for a spectacular fair," Parsons said.

The 2023 Clay County Fair is set to kick off on Sept. 9.