2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction

SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow.

What Campbell couldn't have known is how many back-and-forth bids, with just minutes to go, it would take to secure the Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier from Nebraska.

When the 87th Goodfellows auction ended at 1 p.m., Cadi fetched a final bid from Campbell of $12,200 which will go to the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, a cause that distributes toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged children from more than 1,400 area families.

"I figure this is something different for us," Campbell, a Wells Enterprises employee of more than four decades, said while holding the 13-week-old puppy with his fiancée Lisa Morris and her daughter, Jenna.

According to Campbell, Jenna did most of the bidding for the family as they and Brad Feddersen of Anthon, Iowa pushed the price up and up near the end.

"I almost got one two years ago," Jenna Morris said.

About seven minutes before the main shindig started at noon, Cadi made her official appearance on the ground level of the Ho-Chunk Centre. Her handler, Family Pet Hospital’s Kerry Johnson, quipped to auction co-host Tony Michaels of KSCJ that caring for Cadi at this point is akin to caring for a small child. Michaels then jokingly responded the pup likes to take "Cadi naps."

The bidding began with a $500 tender from Sioux City Foundry CEO Andy Galinsky, who took home 2021's Little Yellow Dog, Yukon, a Goldendoodle. Since his auction a year ago, Yukon's gotten up to 72 pounds and has a full, voluminous coat.

The first round of bids stopped at 12:09 p.m., at a price of $4,500.

Round two finished at $7,500 and it was at that time that Cadi and Yukon met and gave each other plentiful sniffs.

2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction Bob Campbell, right, won the final bid for "Cadi" the Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier with Jenna Morris, center, and Lisa Morris, left, at the Little Yellow Dog auction, Saturday at the Ho-Chunk Centre in Sioux City, Iowa. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Mr. Goodfellows Charity to raise money for Christmas toys for Siouxland children. 2022 Little Yellow Dog winners react after auction Bob Campbell, along with Jenna Morris and her mother Lisa Morris, react to winning the final bid for $12,200 for "Cadi" the 2022 Little Yellow Dog at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

During the same break, Little Yellow Dog Auction/Goodfellows "Lifetime Service Awards" were given out to Gregg Lucken and Jeff Wooldridge.

"(It's) not Christmas without the Little Yellow Dog," Lucken said.

Two stops later, the price tag for Cadi had climbed to five digits.

After allowing for musical interludes from the two-dozen strong All-America Band, the event's auctioneer, Bruce Brock, helped announce a barrage of plentiful donations from the 100-plus people in attendance.

State Steel's Dave Bernstein donated $2,500. Collectively, members of the Wells family, which recently announced the sale of their ice cream-based business, gave $25,000. Throughout the hour, other auctiongoers gave anywhere from $1 to $1,000. Early into the proceedings, Dave Nixon Sr., the "King of the Little Yellow Dog Auction" himself, said "I'm getting my check out."

Little Yellow Dogs: 1936 to present Year Name Breed Buyer Price 1936 Skippy Mongrel Herman Miller $25.00 1937 Midget "Mike" Mongrel Wax Nelson & John Kampmeyer $200.00 1938 Bruce Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory $250.00 1939 Zero Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory $300.00 1940 Happy Abu Bekr Shrine Temple $275.00 1941 Kit K.A. Murray $250.00 1942 Victory Hugh Twohig $310.00 1943 Palermo Frank Pilley $337.00 1944 Peter G.F. Peceny $375.00 1945 Cinderella Charles McKenna $390.00 1946 Dancer Tetonia Club $450.00 1947 Mistletoe H.R. Scroggs $500.00 1948 Blondie Elks Club $510.00 1949 Meme Wally Wilson & Harold Jacobsen $525.00 1950 Sir Tippet Schaff's Hardware, Remsen, Iowa $565.00 1951 Soo Wing Wu E.S. Gaynor $575.00 1952 V-Eight Jess Getz $577.50 1953 Blue Boy Fred K. Harbeck $615.00 1954 Siouxland Coquette Sealyham Terrier Miles Patton $650.00 1955 Donnabelle C.H. Brechlin $700.00 1956 Lorrie Dachsund Russell Deever $710.00 1957 Little Joe R.P. Boulay $725.00 1958 Peggy Bob Johnson $765.00 1959 Nick Sodrac Park $800.00 1960 Happy Carter Dennis $900.00 1961 Little Bill Jerry Kozney $950.00 1962 Missy Mrs. L.J. Kaplan $1,000.00 1963 Little Ike J.J. Arkin $1,075.00 1964 Georgie Dave Levitt $1,130.00 1965 Maxie Miniature Poodle Board of Directors LYD for Mrs. Winifred Perasso $800.00 1966 Joey Poodle Vernon Boyers $810.00 1967 Wacuwa St. Nick Brown and white English Springer Sioux City Grain Exchange $830.00 1968 Paddy Vizsla Pointer United Order Buyers Dixon Co. Feedlots $850.00 1969 Little Maxie Wire haired Dachsund Mr. & Mrs. Irving Levich $640.00 1970 Little Yeller Fawn Colored Chihuahua Julian Torgeson $2,310.00 1971 Scottie Black Scottish Terrier James Gribble $1,650.00 1972 Kandy Cairn Terrier Northwestern National Bank, Stan Evans $1,410.00 1973 Polly Shetland Sheepdog David, Norman & Peter Waitt $1,530.00 1974 Goldie Yellow Labrador Ray E. Friedman $2,520.00 1975 Georgy Boston Terrier Vernon Boyers $3,000.00 1976 Buckwheat Boston Terrier Jim Yanney $3,550.00 1977 Sandy Cocker Spaniel Ray Grandle (Bill Grabau) $3,500.00 1978 Sir Nick English Springer Spaniel Jim Yanney $5,000.00 1979 Jingles Miniature Schnauzer Alan Booge & Jim Cuthbert $7,500.00 1980 Sir Tannenbaum Wire haired Dachsund Alan Booge, Jim Cuthbert & David Sitzmann $8,000.00 1981 Kringles Sheltie Ray & Todi Switzer $5,200.00 1982 Jingles Black & White Cocker Alan Booge $4,400.00 1983 Sir Nicholas Samoyed Larry Doeschot $5,000.00 1984 Sir Lord Stone English Bulldog Ken Opstein $5,100.00 1985 Golden Girl Golden Retriever Bob Hoefer $7,500.00 1986 Golden Boy Golden Retriever Walt E. Beggs $6,700.00 1987 Sir Vern Buff colored Cocker Chuck Avery $6,000.00 1988 Sir Frank Golden Retriever Fred Wells $5,300.00 1989 Elmer's Girl Black and white Cocker Paul Meloy $8,100.00 1990 Mink's Magic Tri-colored Cocker Ted & Norm, Jr. Waitt $8,500.00 1991 Miss Kringels Yellow Chinese Shar-pei Jerry and Kathy Weiner $6,700.00 1992 Noel Bichon Frise harold A. Bomgaars $7,100.00 1993 Lady Gracie Bull Terrier Norm and Andria Waitt $8,600.00 1994 Princess Vi Miniature Schnauzer Fred Wells $6,500.00 1995 Miss Amber Golden Retriever Tom Kurdy $8,700.00 1996 Doc Holiday Golden Retriever Kevin Vaughn of Fimco $12,750.00 1997 Yukon Cornelius Golden Retriever Ted Waitt $15,500.00 1998 Mr. Golden Golden Retriever Roger Miller $15,600.00 1999 Fargo Golden Retriever Hirsch/Wooldridge family $9,000.00 2000 Chad Yellow Labrador Brad Gunderson $10,200.00 2001 Miss Noel Maltese Mike Wells $18,300.00 2002 T-Bone Maltese Jim and Jameley Levich $18,500.00 2003 Seaman Great Newfoundland Todd and Cathy Ellison $11,500.00 2004 Colonel Harold Boston Terrier Bob Scott and Duane Davis $20,000.00 2005 Little Nicholas Poodle Tim Brown and D.A. Davis $21,100.00 2006 Belle Westie Dr. Ralph and Julie Reeder $30,000.00 2007 Brubeck Golden Retriever D.A. Davis, Roger Miller, Leonard Gill, Paul Braunger and Bill Barkley $20,000.00 2008 Boji Cairn Terrier Dave Marx and John Goldsmith $20,000.00 2009 Holly Berry Yorkshire terrier Dan Wells $20,000.00 2010 Hope Miniature Schnauzer Charese Yanney $10,000.00 2011 Stoney Yellow labrador retriever Sioux City Explorers $45,000.00 2012 Truffles American water spaniel Rhonda Capron $14,500.00 2013 Snickers Liver and white springer spaniel Patty and Eric Lohry $15,000.00 2014 Finnegan Scottish terrier Brad Smith $15,000.00 2015 Dasher Beagle Don and Linda Boyer $10,200.00 2016 Aspen Maltese Anonymous $16,000.00 2017 Samantha Maltese Darlene Erickson $15,000 2018 Polar Golden Retriever Shane Keizer and family $15,750 2019 Paige German Shorthaired Pointer Brad Smith $15,500 2020 Charli Australian Shepherd Donors w. match from Wells famil $17,000 2021 Yukon Goldendoodle Andy Galinsky $18,500 2022 Cadi Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier Bob Campbell $12,200

Cadi went for $6,300 less than Yukon did in 2021 but commanded more than Chad (2000, Yellow Labrador), Seaman (2003, Great Newfoundland), Hope (2010, Miniature Schnauzer) and Dasher (2015, Beagle). Still no dog has been able to bring in as much as Stoney, a Yellow Labrador Retriever, did in 2011 when the Sioux City Explorers bought the dog for $45,000.

In the waning moments of the auction, Brock joked to the Campbell-Morris clan "This auction business works on even numbers" which helped get the price to the final of $12,200.

Cadi, who had a water and food bowl ready for her at the back of the seated crowd, will go home to a cat and another dog Toby, a 13-year-old Dachshund Terrier.

"(I) collect cars, not dogs, but its a start," Campbell said.