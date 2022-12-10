2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction

SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow.
What Campbell couldn't have known is how many back-and-forth bids, with just minutes to go, it would take to secure the Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier from Nebraska.
When the 87th Goodfellows auction ended at 1 p.m., Cadi fetched a final bid from Campbell of $12,200 which will go to the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, a cause that distributes toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged children from more than 1,400 area families.
"I figure this is something different for us," Campbell, a Wells Enterprises employee of more than four decades, said while holding the 13-week-old puppy with his fiancée Lisa Morris and her daughter, Jenna.
People are also reading…
According to Campbell, Jenna did most of the bidding for the family as they and Brad Feddersen of Anthon, Iowa pushed the price up and up near the end.
"I almost got one two years ago," Jenna Morris said.
About seven minutes before the main shindig started at noon, Cadi made her official appearance on the ground level of the Ho-Chunk Centre. Her handler, Family Pet Hospital’s Kerry Johnson, quipped to auction co-host Tony Michaels of KSCJ that caring for Cadi at this point is akin to caring for a small child. Michaels then jokingly responded the pup likes to take "Cadi naps."
The bidding began with a $500 tender from Sioux City Foundry CEO Andy Galinsky, who took home 2021's Little Yellow Dog, Yukon, a Goldendoodle. Since his auction a year ago, Yukon's gotten up to 72 pounds and has a full, voluminous coat.
The first round of bids stopped at 12:09 p.m., at a price of $4,500.
Round two finished at $7,500 and it was at that time that Cadi and Yukon met and gave each other plentiful sniffs.
During the same break, Little Yellow Dog Auction/Goodfellows "Lifetime Service Awards" were given out to Gregg Lucken and Jeff Wooldridge.
"(It's) not Christmas without the Little Yellow Dog," Lucken said.
Two stops later, the price tag for Cadi had climbed to five digits.
After allowing for musical interludes from the two-dozen strong All-America Band, the event's auctioneer, Bruce Brock, helped announce a barrage of plentiful donations from the 100-plus people in attendance.
State Steel's Dave Bernstein donated $2,500. Collectively, members of the Wells family, which recently announced the sale of their ice cream-based business, gave $25,000. Throughout the hour, other auctiongoers gave anywhere from $1 to $1,000. Early into the proceedings, Dave Nixon Sr., the "King of the Little Yellow Dog Auction" himself, said "I'm getting my check out."
Little Yellow Dogs: 1936 to present
|Year
|Name
|Breed
|Buyer
|Price
|1936
|Skippy
|Mongrel
|Herman Miller
|$25.00
|1937
|Midget "Mike"
|Mongrel
|Wax Nelson & John Kampmeyer
|$200.00
|1938
|Bruce
|Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory
|$250.00
|1939
|Zero
|Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory
|$300.00
|1940
|Happy
|Abu Bekr Shrine Temple
|$275.00
|1941
|Kit
|K.A. Murray
|$250.00
|1942
|Victory
|Hugh Twohig
|$310.00
|1943
|Palermo
|Frank Pilley
|$337.00
|1944
|Peter
|G.F. Peceny
|$375.00
|1945
|Cinderella
|Charles McKenna
|$390.00
|1946
|Dancer
|Tetonia Club
|$450.00
|1947
|Mistletoe
|H.R. Scroggs
|$500.00
|1948
|Blondie
|Elks Club
|$510.00
|1949
|Meme
|Wally Wilson & Harold Jacobsen
|$525.00
|1950
|Sir Tippet
|Schaff's Hardware, Remsen, Iowa
|$565.00
|1951
|Soo Wing Wu
|E.S. Gaynor
|$575.00
|1952
|V-Eight
|Jess Getz
|$577.50
|1953
|Blue Boy
|Fred K. Harbeck
|$615.00
|1954
|Siouxland Coquette
|Sealyham Terrier
|Miles Patton
|$650.00
|1955
|Donnabelle
|C.H. Brechlin
|$700.00
|1956
|Lorrie
|Dachsund
|Russell Deever
|$710.00
|1957
|Little Joe
|R.P. Boulay
|$725.00
|1958
|Peggy
|Bob Johnson
|$765.00
|1959
|Nick
|Sodrac Park
|$800.00
|1960
|Happy
|Carter Dennis
|$900.00
|1961
|Little Bill
|Jerry Kozney
|$950.00
|1962
|Missy
|Mrs. L.J. Kaplan
|$1,000.00
|1963
|Little Ike
|J.J. Arkin
|$1,075.00
|1964
|Georgie
|Dave Levitt
|$1,130.00
|1965
|Maxie
|Miniature Poodle
|Board of Directors LYD for Mrs. Winifred Perasso
|$800.00
|1966
|Joey
|Poodle
|Vernon Boyers
|$810.00
|1967
|Wacuwa St. Nick
|Brown and white English Springer
|Sioux City Grain Exchange
|$830.00
|1968
|Paddy
|Vizsla Pointer
|United Order Buyers Dixon Co. Feedlots
|$850.00
|1969
|Little Maxie
|Wire haired Dachsund
|Mr. & Mrs. Irving Levich
|$640.00
|1970
|Little Yeller
|Fawn Colored Chihuahua
|Julian Torgeson
|$2,310.00
|1971
|Scottie
|Black Scottish Terrier
|James Gribble
|$1,650.00
|1972
|Kandy
|Cairn Terrier
|Northwestern National Bank, Stan Evans
|$1,410.00
|1973
|Polly
|Shetland Sheepdog
|David, Norman & Peter Waitt
|$1,530.00
|1974
|Goldie
|Yellow Labrador
|Ray E. Friedman
|$2,520.00
|1975
|Georgy
|Boston Terrier
|Vernon Boyers
|$3,000.00
|1976
|Buckwheat
|Boston Terrier
|Jim Yanney
|$3,550.00
|1977
|Sandy
|Cocker Spaniel
|Ray Grandle (Bill Grabau)
|$3,500.00
|1978
|Sir Nick
|English Springer Spaniel
|Jim Yanney
|$5,000.00
|1979
|Jingles
|Miniature Schnauzer
|Alan Booge & Jim Cuthbert
|$7,500.00
|1980
|Sir Tannenbaum
|Wire haired Dachsund
|Alan Booge, Jim Cuthbert & David Sitzmann
|$8,000.00
|1981
|Kringles
|Sheltie
|Ray & Todi Switzer
|$5,200.00
|1982
|Jingles
|Black & White Cocker
|Alan Booge
|$4,400.00
|1983
|Sir Nicholas
|Samoyed
|Larry Doeschot
|$5,000.00
|1984
|Sir Lord Stone
|English Bulldog
|Ken Opstein
|$5,100.00
|1985
|Golden Girl
|Golden Retriever
|Bob Hoefer
|$7,500.00
|1986
|Golden Boy
|Golden Retriever
|Walt E. Beggs
|$6,700.00
|1987
|Sir Vern
|Buff colored Cocker
|Chuck Avery
|$6,000.00
|1988
|Sir Frank
|Golden Retriever
|Fred Wells
|$5,300.00
|1989
|Elmer's Girl
|Black and white Cocker
|Paul Meloy
|$8,100.00
|1990
|Mink's Magic
|Tri-colored Cocker
|Ted & Norm, Jr. Waitt
|$8,500.00
|1991
|Miss Kringels
|Yellow Chinese Shar-pei
|Jerry and Kathy Weiner
|$6,700.00
|1992
|Noel
|Bichon Frise
|harold A. Bomgaars
|$7,100.00
|1993
|Lady Gracie
|Bull Terrier
|Norm and Andria Waitt
|$8,600.00
|1994
|Princess Vi
|Miniature Schnauzer
|Fred Wells
|$6,500.00
|1995
|Miss Amber
|Golden Retriever
|Tom Kurdy
|$8,700.00
|1996
|Doc Holiday
|Golden Retriever
|Kevin Vaughn of Fimco
|$12,750.00
|1997
|Yukon Cornelius
|Golden Retriever
|Ted Waitt
|$15,500.00
|1998
|Mr. Golden
|Golden Retriever
|Roger Miller
|$15,600.00
|1999
|Fargo
|Golden Retriever
|Hirsch/Wooldridge family
|$9,000.00
|2000
|Chad
|Yellow Labrador
|Brad Gunderson
|$10,200.00
|2001
|Miss Noel
|Maltese
|Mike Wells
|$18,300.00
|2002
|T-Bone
|Maltese
|Jim and Jameley Levich
|$18,500.00
|2003
|Seaman
|Great Newfoundland
|Todd and Cathy Ellison
|$11,500.00
|2004
|Colonel Harold
|Boston Terrier
|Bob Scott and Duane Davis
|$20,000.00
|2005
|Little Nicholas
|Poodle
|Tim Brown and D.A. Davis
|$21,100.00
|2006
|Belle
|Westie
|Dr. Ralph and Julie Reeder
|$30,000.00
|2007
|Brubeck
|Golden Retriever
|D.A. Davis, Roger Miller, Leonard Gill, Paul Braunger and Bill Barkley
|$20,000.00
|2008
|Boji
|Cairn Terrier
|Dave Marx and John Goldsmith
|$20,000.00
|2009
|Holly Berry
|Yorkshire terrier
|Dan Wells
|$20,000.00
|2010
|Hope
|Miniature Schnauzer
|Charese Yanney
|$10,000.00
|2011
|Stoney
|Yellow labrador retriever
|Sioux City Explorers
|$45,000.00
|2012
|Truffles
|American water spaniel
|Rhonda Capron
|$14,500.00
|2013
|Snickers
|Liver and white springer spaniel
|Patty and Eric Lohry
|$15,000.00
|2014
|Finnegan
|Scottish terrier
|Brad Smith
|$15,000.00
|2015
|Dasher
|Beagle
|Don and Linda Boyer
|$10,200.00
|2016
|Aspen
|Maltese
|Anonymous
|$16,000.00
|2017
|Samantha
|Maltese
|Darlene Erickson
|$15,000
|2018
|Polar
|Golden Retriever
|Shane Keizer and family
|$15,750
|2019
|Paige
|German Shorthaired Pointer
|Brad Smith
|$15,500
|2020
|Charli
|Australian Shepherd
|Donors w. match from Wells famil
|$17,000
|2021
|Yukon
|Goldendoodle
|Andy Galinsky
|$18,500
|2022
|Cadi
|Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier
|Bob Campbell
|$12,200
Cadi went for $6,300 less than Yukon did in 2021 but commanded more than Chad (2000, Yellow Labrador), Seaman (2003, Great Newfoundland), Hope (2010, Miniature Schnauzer) and Dasher (2015, Beagle). Still no dog has been able to bring in as much as Stoney, a Yellow Labrador Retriever, did in 2011 when the Sioux City Explorers bought the dog for $45,000.
In the waning moments of the auction, Brock joked to the Campbell-Morris clan "This auction business works on even numbers" which helped get the price to the final of $12,200.
Cadi, who had a water and food bowl ready for her at the back of the seated crowd, will go home to a cat and another dog Toby, a 13-year-old Dachshund Terrier.
"(I) collect cars, not dogs, but its a start," Campbell said.