2022 was third driest year on record for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Thursday's mixture of rain and snow in Sioux City fell short of forecast totals. Appropriate, given how many times forecasts for rain dried up throughout 2022.

The 0.08 of an inch of precipitation recorded Thursday at Sioux Gateway Airport pushed the city's total to 15.34 inches for the year. With no precipitation in Saturday's forecast, 2022 ends as the third driest year in records dating back to 1896. Only 1976 (14.33 inches) and 1955 (14.72 inches) were drier.

Sioux City's 2022 precipitation total was nearly 14 inches below the normal of 29.27 inches. Some areas of Siouxland fared better, but as a whole, 2022 will rank in the top 20 driest years for northwest Iowa.

"That part of the state, you can't buy rain up there," said Justin Glisan, Iowa's state climatologist.

Precipitation totals lagged well behind normal throughout the year, and an extremely dry October and November put Sioux City on pace to set a new record. Boosted by nearly an inch of rain overnight on Dec. 12-13 and a total of 5.4 inches of snow, December's 1.83 inches of precipitation kept the city from setting a record no one wanted.

That December rain and snow has been beneficial, Glisan said, much of it soaking into ground that was not yet frozen and aiding depleted subsoil moisture levels.

"There is some moisture in the tank, but not as much as last year," Glisan said.

The area remains terribly dry, with subsoil deficits of 8-10 inches or more in many areas. Comparing subsoil to a sponge, if 100% moisture is totally saturated, the western two-thirds of Iowa are at about 10%, Glisan said.

That's reflected in the U.S. Drought Monitor's latest map, which shows most of northwest Iowa in severe and extreme drought. Corners of southwest Woodbury and northwest Monona counties have reached exceptional drought, the harshest of the monitor's five intensity levels. It's even worse in northeast Nebraska, where the whole region is in extreme or exceptional drought. Southeast South Dakota drought levels range from moderate to extreme.

There may be reason for optimism that 2023 won't be as dry.

Outlooks show equal chances for above or below normal precipitation this winter, but spring could potentially be wetter than normal, Glisan said.

"We do see a wetter signal," he said.

And conditions can change quickly. The past three years have been dry, but they came immediately after the wettest two-year period in history. Sioux City received 37.77 inches of precipitation in 2018 and 33.88 inches in 2019.

More recently, a wet October in 2021 allowed Sioux City to emerge from drought briefly before dry conditions resumed.

A new year brings hope for abundant rainfall in the spring to replenish depleted subsoil moisture reserves and a wet fall after harvest to recharge those moisture levels.

"What I would like to see and what we need to bust the drought is to have several months, if not more than a year, of above average rainfall," Glisan said.