2023 Sioux City Reads Book announced

The Wilbur Aalfs Library

The Wilbur Aalfs Library is shown in Sioux City. Sioux City Public Library announced the 2023 Sioux City Reads book, Calling for a Blanket Dance, on Friday.

 Journal photo by Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah is the 2023 Sioux City Reads book.

Sioux City Reads is a community-based reading initiative where Sioux Cityans are involved in every step – from book selection to programming and book discussions.

"Books can be both mirrors in which readers see themselves and windows through which they gain insight into others," Reader Services Librarian Michael Maxwell said. "Sioux City Reads aims to tap into this power by bringing many different readers together around one book, thus enabling them to engage with diverse viewpoints and build community through reading."

Maxwell hopes the program builds a stronger sense of community by connecting people.

Calling for a Blanket Dance, Hokeah's debut novel, is the story of a young Native American man discovering strength in his familial identity and finding his way home.

Announcements of upcoming events will be posted on the library's Facebook page, via library e-newsletters and on SiouxCityLibrary.org/siouxcityreads

