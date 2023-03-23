DENISON, Iowa — This weekend, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is making a pair of stops in Crawford County with the Iowa Caucuses less than 11 months away.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech businessman, investor and author of "Woke, Inc.", is visiting the Bella Sera Restaurant (169 Oak Ridge Drive) in Denison, Iowa at noon, Saturday for a meet-and-greet event and then attending a "Crawford County for Life Rally" at the Our Savior Lutheran Church (500 N. 24th St.) at 2 p.m., Sunday.

Ramaswamy, 37, announced his White House bid in February with a video where he denounced "new secular religions" such as "COVID-ism, climate-ism" and "gender ideology" replacing "faith, patriotism and hard work."

In 2014, Ramaswamy founded a company, Roivant Sciences, which developed a number of FDA-approved drugs. Eight years later, he started Strive Asset which had buy-in from billionaire Peter Thiel and a venture capital firm overseen by Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. The New Yorker noted in December that Ramaswamy has pitched the business as a way to combat corporations who do what's known as environmental, social, and governance investing.

With the visits to Crawford County, Ramaswamy would become the latest 2024 GOP candidate to make a swing through Northwest Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump stopped at the Sioux Gateway Airport in November, just before the 2022 Election. And in late June 2022, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley made an appearance with Rep. Randy Feenstra in Sioux Center. However, neither had officially declared their intent to run at the time of their stops. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been talked about as a possible candidate for next year's elections, and spoke at a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner in September, but he's yet to throw his hat in the ring.