21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the county's total to 629.

Tuesday's increase was a sizeable drop from Monday, when 136 new cases were reported by the Dakota County Health Department. There has been one confirmed death due to the novel coronavirus in Dakota County.

Health department officials have not officially tied the large increase in Dakota County cases to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City. The plant employs more than 4,300 workers.

In a joint statement Monday, the mayors of the five cities in metro Sioux City called for greater transparency from health officials about businesses or other sources that contribute to spikes in local COVID-19 cases.

Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. Officials have said they continue to implement safety precautions in an attempt to protect the plant's workers from infection.

