27th year of ArtSplash kicks off Sept. 4 in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- ArtSplash returns Labor Day weekend after a year off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which being held Sept. 4-5 at the Sioux City Art Center's downtown campus, features exhibiting artists from across the country, family-friendly entertainment, hands-on art activities and a variety of food vendors.

ArtSplash 2021 is being presented by Tyson Foods, Inc. The Art Center said in a statement that ArtSplash is free to the public, thanks to Great Southern Bank and the Gilchrist Foundation.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Parking is provided at no charge in the Tyson Events Center and Long Lines parking lots. A free shuttle service is being provided by Short Staffed, Inc. to the entrances of the festival, which are located at Third and Nebraska and Second and Pierce streets. Additional parking is available throughout downtown and in the Jackson Street and MLK, Jr. ramps, which are free on weekends.

No pets, skateboards, bikes or coolers are allowed on festival grounds, but service animals are welcome.