3.4 percent of Woodbury County residents have received both vaccine doses

SIOUX CITY -- Approximately 3.4 percent of Woodbury County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.
As a percentage, this is below Iowa's statewide figure of nearly 4.4 percent, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, and it is below the percentages in some neighboring counties. But in absolute terms, the county has by far the highest tally of individuals who've received both vaccine doses in this region -- 3,546 people, an increase of more than 500 during the past week.
In terms of the percentage of people who've finished the vaccine, Yankton County, South Dakota, is considerably ahead of other counties in the area -- more than 9.3 percent of the county's residents have received both doses. The county suffered a serious outbreak during the past year, with more than 12 percent of the population suffering an infection, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
In neighboring Clay County, South Dakota, the percentage is 5.8 percent, while in Union County to the east, the percentage is 2.2 percent.
In Northwest Iowa, Cherokee County is currently at approximately 5.6 percent vaccinated; Sac County is at 5 percent; O'Brien County is at 4.8 percent; Clay County (Iowa) is at 4.4 percent, as is Monona County; Dickinson County is at 4.1 percent; Ida County is at 3.9 percent; Plymouth and Sioux counties are both at 3.7 percent; Buena Vista County is at 3.3 percent; Crawford County is at 3.2 percent; Osceola County is at 2.4 percent; and Lyon County is at 2.2 percent, according to IDPH data.
Ascertaining county-by-county vaccine data for Northeast Nebraska is more difficult because the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has yet to report that. Statewide, the percentage of residents who've received both doses is 7.2 percent in Nebraska.