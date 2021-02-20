3.4 percent of Woodbury County residents have received both vaccine doses

SIOUX CITY -- Approximately 3.4 percent of Woodbury County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

As a percentage, this is below Iowa's statewide figure of nearly 4.4 percent, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, and it is below the percentages in some neighboring counties. But in absolute terms, the county has by far the highest tally of individuals who've received both vaccine doses in this region -- 3,546 people, an increase of more than 500 during the past week.

In terms of the percentage of people who've finished the vaccine, Yankton County, South Dakota, is considerably ahead of other counties in the area -- more than 9.3 percent of the county's residents have received both doses. The county suffered a serious outbreak during the past year, with more than 12 percent of the population suffering an infection, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.

In neighboring Clay County, South Dakota, the percentage is 5.8 percent, while in Union County to the east, the percentage is 2.2 percent.