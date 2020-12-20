SIOUX CITY -- Standing outside MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Jordan Oeland, a registered nurse at the Sioux City hospital, remarks that it "feels amazing" to be outside on this clear day when temperatures are hovering around 50 degrees.

"That was the worst part about the summer, when you got out of the PPE and walked outside and it was just the same heat. You could never get a break," Oeland recalls of the spring surge of coronavirus cases, over the sound of cars whizzing by on Sixth Street.

Oeland, wearing navy blue scrubs and a light blue face mask, is having a "really good day" caring for patients on medical floor 6 Southeast.

It's a welcome change for Oeland, who has spent a considerable amount of time working in the hospital's COVID units, where she dons a gown, N95 respirator, face mask, goggles, face shield and gloves. After putting on her gear, she says she takes a deep breath before she crosses the "red line" into the units, which house patients who are more sick than any patient Oeland has ever encountered in any other area of the hospital.