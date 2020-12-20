 Skip to main content
3:41 p.m.
topical

MercyOne Siouxland 24 hour COVID

Jordan Oeland, a nurse at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, gestures as she talks about her day caring for COVID-19 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Oeland's eyes well up with tears as she pauses for a moment to think about what specifically she would like remembered about this time in history. "How strong our medical staff was and had to be when they weren't ready," she says voice quaking. "I've got wonderful co-workers; and we've been through a lot this year. I just think that deserves to be remembered." (Photo: Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal)

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Standing outside MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Jordan Oeland, a registered nurse at the Sioux City hospital, remarks that it "feels amazing" to be outside on this clear day when temperatures are hovering around 50 degrees. 

"That was the worst part about the summer, when you got out of the PPE and walked outside and it was just the same heat. You could never get a break," Oeland recalls of the spring surge of coronavirus cases, over the sound of cars whizzing by on Sixth Street.

Oeland, wearing navy blue scrubs and a light blue face mask, is having a "really good day" caring for patients on medical floor 6 Southeast.

It's a welcome change for Oeland, who has spent a considerable amount of time working in the hospital's COVID units, where she dons a gown, N95 respirator, face mask, goggles, face shield and gloves. After putting on her gear, she says she takes a deep breath before she crosses the "red line" into the units, which house patients who are more sick than any patient Oeland has ever encountered in any other area of the hospital. 

"There was more lows in spring, at least for me personally," she says. "A lot of times, I'd come in and get a report on my patients and most of them were facedown, laying prone. Everybody was almost maxed out on oxygen. It was very hard to come in and see every day."

Oeland's eyes well up with tears as she pauses for a moment to think about what specifically she would like remembered about this time in history. 

"How strong our medical staff was and had to be when they weren't ready," she says voice quaking. "I've got wonderful co-workers; and we've been through a lot this year. I just think that deserves to be remembered." -- Dolly Butz, Sioux City Journal

