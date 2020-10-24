3-6 inches snow forecast Sunday in Sioux City, potentially setting a record

SIOUX CITY -- A series of winter-weather records could be broken on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Sioux City.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting snowfall of 3 to 6 inches on Sunday, with the snow beginning sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
"Pretty light overnight. The bulk of the snow for Sioux City will be morning and afternoon tomorrow (Sunday)," said Brittany Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals are expected to be largely the same throughout the region, though areas to the north, near Sheldon and Spencer, could see somewhat less, perhaps 2 inches. Sioux City is in a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.
If Sunday's snowfall totals fall even on the lighter side of that forecast, it would be a record. The current record snowfall for Oct. 25, set in 1918, is 0.7 inches. "Pretty good chance we'll break that," Peterson said.
Chilly temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday, leaving little opportunity for the snow to melt in the near term. Monday's high temperature is pegged at 25 degrees, while Tuesday could hit 32 degrees.
The nighttime low temperatures of Sunday night into Monday and Monday night into Tuesday could set more records. The overnight low Sunday night into Monday morning is forecast at 16 degrees, while on Monday night into Tuesday it may be as low as 7 above.
The record-low temperatures for these days are 17 degrees (set in 1942) and 11 degrees (set in 1925), respectively.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.