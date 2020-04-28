3 COVID-19 cases reported in South Sioux City nursing home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Three residents at a South Sioux City nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the facility's operator said Tuesday.

The residents, all in Regency Square's skilled care area, are not showing any signs or symptoms but are in isolation, according to Fremont, Nebraska-based Nye Health Services, which operates the facility at 3501 Dakota Ave.

"The residents' responsible parties have been notified and will be kept informed as the situation changes. All other residents' responsible parties were notified of the current situation and the steps we are taking to protect all residents at the campus," Nye Health Services said in a news release.

All Regency Square residents were tested for the virus on Saturday, a day after Nye Health officials were informed that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The three residents' positive cases resulted from Saturday's testing.

Staff members were tested Friday, the company said, and there currently are no other known positive tests of either employees or residents.

Nye Health Services officials said they are consulting with the Dakota County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and working on mitigation efforts.