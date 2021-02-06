3 dogs perish in early Saturday morning house fire on Ingleside Avenue

SIOUX CITY -- Three dogs died in an early Saturday morning house fire in Sioux City.

At around 4:22 a.m. Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single-family home at 1611 Ingleside Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke visible from the home and a fire in the basement.

The fire was reported by a passerby. One occupant of the home was able to escape without injury. Five others who lived in the home were not there at the time of the fire. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Three dogs died of smoke inhalation.

None of the 23 firefighters who responded to the fire were injured. The home sustained fire damage throughout the basement and part of the main floor, and was red-tagged as unfit for occupation.

An investigation found that the fire was accidental and originated in an electrical outlet of a basement bedroom.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home.

"Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to remind residents that smoke alarms save lives!" the department wrote. "Properly placed and working smoke alarms can assist in giving you time to escape if a fire occurs inside your home."

Those who cannot afford smoke alarms can or who would like a free SAFE Home inspection can contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.

