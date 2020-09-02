3 individuals at Denison High School test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENISON, Iowa -- Three individuals at Denison High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the Denison Community School District, which was obtained by The Journal.

"This communication is to update you of some important information on how we are addressing these situations as they arise in any of our buildings, and to reassure you that the Denison Community School District continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff," the letter, which was dated Aug. 31 and addressed to parents and staff, read.

The letter said the district is working with Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health and anyone who was in close contact with a positive case in the district.

"A family will be or has been contacted if their child is considered a close contact. Any employee will be or has been contacted if they are considered a close contact," the letter stated.

A "close contact" is defined by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and the State of Iowa as "individuals who've been within six feet for more than 15 minutes with a positive COVID-19 case during the infectious period."

