3 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Woodbury County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded three additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

State statistics showed that the Northwest Iowa county had 5,525 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 67 total deaths as of Monday evening.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement released Monday morning that 54 cases had been added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours.

"Woodbury County continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. It is extremely important that everyone do their part to prevent the spread by: staying home when sick - even if only mildly ill, or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case; physical distancing; wearing masks in public; and washing hands frequently," the statement said.

Sioux County's 14-day positivity rate of 28.8 percent continued to lead the state, followed by Lyon at 27.4 percent and Osceola at 24.2. Crawford and Plymouth counties ranked fifth and sixth, with 18.7 and 18 percent, respectively. Sac County sat ninth, with 16.7 percent, while O'Brien, 15.8 percent, and Woodbury, 15.5 percent, were 11th and 12th.