3 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Three more Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

As of Thursday, Woodbury County's COVID-19 death toll stood at 214 and its total number of positive tests at 15,002.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 23 new cases of the virus in the Northwest Iowa County on Thursday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6 percent.

According to District Health, 10 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, nine were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other patient had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, five are Woodbury County residents.

District Health posted on its social media accounts that over 1,200 individuals would be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after Thursday afternoon's public vaccination clinic, which was held at the Tyson Events Center.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 4,731 people in Woodbury County -- nearly 4.6 percent of the county's population -- had received both doses of the vaccine, while another 11,323 people had received only a first dose, according to state statistics.

