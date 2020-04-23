3 questions with Dakota County Health Department Director Natasha Ritchison.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Dakota County Health Department on Thursday invited The Journal to submit three questions related to COVID-19 outbreak in the county. Below are the written questions and answers from county health department director Natasha Ritchison.

Q: How many cases in Dakota County can be linked to the Tyson plant at Dakota City, including workers and those they may have come in contact with?

A: The Dakota County Health Department is not privy to the total number of cases for their Dakota City Plant. We are not the agency that would release that information, that would need to come from Tyson.

Q: Are you concerned that some segments or communities within the Dakota County are living in close quarters, possibly with several family members, and that this could further contribute to the virus spreading?

A: We continue to educate the public on social distancing, handwashing, covering your cough. We continue to stress the message to stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of the county’s numbers – the number of people that have been tested, the numbers that have been hospitalized (and those who have been hospitalized and released) and the number that have recovered?

A: I am not able to breakdown the total number of tests as clinics and hospitals in the tri-state communities have been testing residents of Dakota County. If someone lives in Dakota County and is tested in Iowa, the number is reflected in the county they reside. Dakota County has not had any COVID-19 deaths, we cannot release any hospitalization numbers because our local hospitals are in Iowa, and we do not receive that information.