3 Siouxland counties report new COVID-19-related deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Three Siouxland counties have reported new COVID-19-related deaths.

O'Brien country recorded an additional death, bringing its total to 8. As of Thursday evening, the Northwest Iowa county had 210 total cases of the virus.

Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, another Dakota County resident succumbed to the novel coronavirus. That death was reported by the Dakota County Health Department on Wednesday. The Northeast Nebraska County's case total stands at 2,019 and its death total at 43.

Union County also recorded a new death, bringing its total to five. The Southeast South Dakota county had 280 cases of the virus as of Thursday evening, according to state health department data.

Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Thursday, shows that a total of 460 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has 7 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 85 beds available. The state statistics show three ventilators being used by patients and an additional 75 ventilators are available in the region.

On Thursday, both Plymouth and Sioux counties had a COVID-19 positive rate of 22.3 percent, which ranked third among Iowa counties behind Johnson and Story. Plymouth County led the state on Monday with a rate of 23.8 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.