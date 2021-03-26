3 students, 2 staffers test positive for COVID in Sioux City schools this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District on Friday reported that three students and two staffers who were in school this past week tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers are roughly in line with what the district has reported the last few weeks. Overall the district has done fairly well this year in keeping the virus out of school -- of the roughly 15,000 students in the district, only a few have come down with the virus since the New Year.

As of Wednesday, 22 students were out of school because of a COVID-19 infection and another 265 were in quarantine. (These figures aren't the same as students who had the virus while in school.) Also on Wednesday, 18 district employees were out with the virus, and none were in quarantine.

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there were also 222 students out of school because of non-COVID illnesses.

The daily tally of new infections in Woodbury County remained more-or-less steady this week. On Friday, there were 30 new infections reported, following 32 on Thursday, 41 on Wednesday, 29 on Tuesday and nine on Monday. Virus tallies reported on Mondays are often lower than other weekdays.

Woodbury County this week recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the cumulative toll to 217.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.