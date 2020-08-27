3 students test positive for COVID-19 at Morningside College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Three students at Morningside College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the college reported Thursday.

The college's Student Health department alerted the administration to the positives late Wednesday afternoon. Contact tracing has begun, and both the positive students and those exposed to them are in quarantine or isolation.

Morningside became the latest in a string of colleges in this region to disclose an outbreak early in the academic year.

The University of South Dakota in Vermillion is dealing with the most severe outbreak, As of Thursday afternoon, 129 students have tested positive, along with four employees. A total of 493 university staffers and students are quarantined.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.