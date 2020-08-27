 Skip to main content
3 students test positive for COVID-19 at Morningside College
Morningside College on Thursday reported that three of its students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

SIOUX CITY -- Three students at Morningside College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the college reported Thursday. 

The college's Student Health department alerted the administration to the positives late Wednesday afternoon. Contact tracing has begun, and both the positive students and those exposed to them are in quarantine or isolation. 

Morningside became the latest in a string of colleges in this region to disclose an outbreak early in the academic year.

The University of South Dakota in Vermillion is dealing with the most severe outbreak, As of Thursday afternoon, 129 students have tested positive, along with four employees. A total of 493 university staffers and students are quarantined. 

