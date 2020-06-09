3 Woodbury County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

"We just don't have enough room," he said. "We don't know how to juggle them yet."

The three inmates were awaiting transfer to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin serving their prison sentences. The Iowa Department of Corrections requires new inmates to test negative for COVID-19 before accepting them. Wingert said Woodbury County had tested 10 inmates who were scheduled to be transferred to prison. The county received two of the positive results Saturday, the third on Sunday.

It has yet to be determined how the inmates, who all had been in custody for some time, contracted the virus. Wingert said all new inmates have their temperatures taken and are questioned by a nurse before they are admitted into the jail's booking area. New inmates spend a day or two in isolation after booking before they're assigned to a cell block.

Wingert said all inmates have been given masks to wear over their noses and mouths, and inmates also help wipe down their cells with antibacterial solutions. Since the pandemic began, Wingert said staff has increased cleaning procedures. The facility is wiped down daily and a mister that sprays antibacterial solution is used throughout common areas in the jail. Inmates also can request that it be used in their cells.