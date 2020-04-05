30th annual Saturday in the Park 'in limbo', may be postponed due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The status of this summer's Saturday in the Park music festival is uncertain due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a Sunday Facebook post by Saturday in the Park organizers, a postponement of the July festival is possible, but a cancellation is not under consideration.
Saturday in the Park organizer Dave Bernstein suggested in a March Journal interview that pushing back concerts could be on the table.
"We could have much bigger problems than not seeing our favorite bands. I don't know that we have to have instant gratification to see our favorite bands, when people are trying to do the right thing," Bernstein said last month.
The festival is known to pack thousands of concertgoers into Sioux City's Grandview Park. Current guidelines recommend public gatherings be kept to under 10 people.
Major festivals in the U.S., including South by Southwest in Texas, have been canceled, while California's Coachella festival has been postponed to the fall.
This summer marks Saturday in the Park's 30th year. The festival dates back to 1991 and has attracted big-name acts, including Aretha Franklin, CeeLo Green and Santana. Acts for 2020 have not yet been announced.
The full statement follows:
"To think we have been doing this for 29 years and thought we had seen everything is an understatement.
"As we continue to monitor the current pandemic on a daily basis, the status of SITP is in limbo of course. July 4th seems a long way off, but we will first and foremost act in a manner that protects public safety over all else.
"If we need to postpone we will. We will however not cancel, as this will be our 30th and we've survived this long. That being said if we need to hold the festival at a later date we will, even a Saturday in November if needed, but let's just hope it doesn't come to that.
"Take care and please take this seriously, and we will keep you updated..."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.