33 new COVID-19 cases reported in metro Sioux City counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Thirty-three more metro Sioux City residents have tested positive for COVID-19, state and county health agencies reported Monday.

Woodbury County led the way with 14 new cases of the respiratory disease, followed by 12 more cases in neighboring Dakota County. There were four more cases in Plymouth County and three more in Union County. The number of cases in Dixon County was unchanged.

As of Monday evening, 3,480 people in Woodbury County had tested positive for the virus, the second most in the state behind the state's largest county, Polk, which had 8,450 cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Of the Woodbury County cases, 3,143 are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department. A total of 100 new tests were reported in the county Monday, for a positivity rate of 14 percent, according to the county department.

SDHD also revised upward to 25 the number of new cases reported on Sunday. The state database was not updating fully over the weekend because the new cases and new test results reported for those days are now showing higher numbers than they were when they were originally reported.