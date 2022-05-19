33 Woodbury County non-profits receive money from Missouri River Historical Development

SIOUX CITY – Missouri River Historical Development awarded grants totaling $400,576 to 33 non-profit organizations and governmental entities Wednesday.

MRHD, the local nonprofit that holds the state gaming license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, collects a percentage of the casino's revenue for distribution to Woodbury County and surrounding counties.

“With all of the uncertainty these last two years, we appreciate now, more than ever, the local funds from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City that flow back into our community to help improve the lives of Siouxland residents," said MRHD President Steve Huisenga, who presented the annual spring "micro grants" during a ceremony at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The grants, which ranged from $2,525 to $15,000, were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

Below is a list of recipients, how they intend to use the funds and the dollar amounts:

-- City of Anthon: All Abilities playground equipment, $15,000

-- Woodbury County Conservation Foundation: Outdoor Learning Shelter, sidewalks, $15,000

-- Quimby Community Fire Department: Build grass fire fighting vehicle, $15,000

-- City of Moville Fire Department: Purchase 24KW 120/240 volt generator, $15,000

-- Salix Fire & Rescue: Six sets of turnout gear, $15,000

-- Lawton-Bronson Community School District: Latex printer, plotter for student print shop, $15,000

-- Remsen St. Mary’s Schools: High school kitchen and cafeteria upgrades, $15,000

-- City of Hinton: Replace ballfield fencing, $15,000

-- Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church: Update audio/visual system, $15,000

-- City of Pierson: Tuckpoint 1940 Park Shelter, $15,000

-- City of Sloan: 8-foot-wide sidewalk in park, $15,000

-- Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool: Update dining room, $15,000

-- Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa: Install new flooring, $15,000

-- Sioux City North High School Band: 2 Conn 20KW Sousaphones, $15,000

-- Rural Woodbury County Historical Society: Cement pad and roof for railcar project, $14,800

-- Lutheran Services of Iowa: Furniture, equipment for inhouse training, $14,658

-- Calvary Cemetery: Increase parking area by mausoleum, $14,124

-- Elk Point, SD Community Foundation: Public pool bathhouse, $14,000

-- Sioux City Railroad Museum: Purchase pre-owned skid loader, $13,500

-- Cord Memorial Library: Website for town weekly digital library, $13,413

-- Sergeant Bluff Historical Museum: Heat pump, computer, printer, display, $12,917

-- City of Smithland: Park and ballfield improvements, $11,630

-- Urban Native Center: Sustainable cultural garden project, $11,000

-- Center for Siouxland: Lighting around building perimeter, $10,009

-- Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Fully furnished twin beds for children, $10,000

-- Siouxland Freedom Park: Six benches around Freedom Park, $10,000

-- Little Lambs Preschool & Child Care: Purchase new flooring, $10,000

-- Siouxland Human Investment Partnership: New office furniture for new office, $10,000

-- Soulward Development: Resources for the Recovery Community, $5,000

-- Westminster Presbyterian Church: Stock shelves of neighborhood food pantry, $ 5,000

-- Ability Tech Foundation: Communication signs at two city parks, $5,000

-- Friends of Lewis & Clark Bicentennial: Tourism Program Publications, $3,000

-- Center Against Abuse, Sexual Assault: Age-appropriate literature, activities, $2,525

The recipients were determined by the Grant Review Committee, which reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 33 recipient organizations. The committee’s recommendations were presented by committee chair Angie Schrunk to MRHD’s full Board of Directors for approval. Other members of MRHD’s Grant Review Committee are: Ragen Cote, Cyndi Hanson, Eddie Lofland, Larry Obermeyer and Dale Tigges.

Since its grant program began in 1994, MRHD has awarded 981 Micro Grants totaling more than $7.2 million. Wednesday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $45.2 million since 1994.

