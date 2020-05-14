You are the owner of this article.
35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time since Sunday, Woodbury County has not recorded a death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, but no deaths. Seven deaths had been reported in the previous three days.

The county has now had 2,073 positive COVID-19 cases, and 742 of those are considered to be recovered. There have been 15 deaths in the county because of the virus.

The health department said that 69 Woodbury County cases are currently hospitalized with the virus.

