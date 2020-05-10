36 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total rises to 1,626

SIOUX CITY -- Another 36 individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County Sunday, bringing the county's total above 1,600.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the total number of infected individuals in the county is now 1,626. The department is currently unable to report the number of recoveries.
No additional deaths were reported Sunday. The toll stands at eight.
Woodbury County remains the second-most-impacted in Iowa, behind only Polk County's total.
