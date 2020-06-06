37 more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Another 37 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.

In all, some 297 people were tested for the virus in Woodbury County on Friday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department, for a positive rate of about 12.5 percent. The percentage of positive test results, as well as the total number of new infections, has dropped precipitously from April's high figures.

In all, the county is believed to have had some 2,900 infections, of whom 2,110 are considered recovered. Thirty-seven deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus to date, with no new deaths reported Saturday.

