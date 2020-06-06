You are the owner of this article.
37 more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Another 37 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County. 

In all, some 297 people were tested for the virus in Woodbury County on Friday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department, for a positive rate of about 12.5 percent. The percentage of positive test results, as well as the total number of new infections, has dropped precipitously from April's high figures. 

In all, the county is believed to have had some 2,900 infections, of whom 2,110 are considered recovered. Thirty-seven deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus to date, with no new deaths reported Saturday. 

