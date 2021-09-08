 Skip to main content
3rd Street to close for railroad crossing work
3rd Street to close for railroad crossing work

Third Street closure

Traffic will be detoured Sept. 14 and 15 while Third Street is closed for upgrades to the BNSF railroad crossing.

 Provided by City of Sioux City Engineering Division

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Third Street will be closed next week while a railroad crossing is improved.

The city's engineering division said that Third Street just west of Lewis Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday to allow BNSF railroad to complete crossing improvements. Work is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Chambers Street, Sixth Street and Lewis Boulevard.

