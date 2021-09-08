3rd Street to close for railroad crossing work

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Third Street will be closed next week while a railroad crossing is improved.
The city's engineering division said that Third Street just west of Lewis Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday to allow BNSF railroad to complete crossing improvements. Work is expected to conclude on Wednesday.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Chambers Street, Sixth Street and Lewis Boulevard.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
