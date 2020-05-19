4 additional deaths from COVID-19 reported in Sioux City metro

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Four deaths were reported Tuesday in the Sioux City metro area as a result of COVID-19, with there being two people who died in each of Woodbury and Dakota counties.

The Siouxland District Health Department reported two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 20. The deaths included a woman in the age range of 41-60 and a man who was older than 81.

The health department confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. There have been 174 total hospitalizations; 95 people were hospitalized and later discharged. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Woodbury County case count had grown to 2,342, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website.

According to a joint Tuesday statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 81 COVID-19 patients, an amount that dropped by 12 from Monday.

In the state of Iowa, 378 people have died from COVID-19 since March.