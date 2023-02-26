Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
4 charts that show where home sales are headed in Nebraska
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Meyers had sex with the girl, who by law is unable to consent, in December.
SIOUX CITY -- A woman died of injuries sustained in a rollover accident, near mile marker 132 on Interstate 29, late Tuesday afternoon.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a Friday night shooting in rural Sergeant Bluff that left one person dead and …
Sioux City School Board members named in former Superintendent Paul Gausman's lawsuit file motion to strike
Gausman filed a lawsuit in Woodbury County District Court in January claiming school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin a…
Officers and medical personnel found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds.