Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
4 charts that show where home sales are headed in Nebraska
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Meyers had sex with the girl, who by law is unable to consent, in December.
"The National Qualifier is the first step towards a possible spot on the U.S.A. Olympic Team Trials for boxers," Castro, who is slated to grad…
The 2-year-old was riding on a tractor with his father, the driver, at the time of the incident. "The driver became distracted and the child f…
Dajo Alon Grandberry, of Sioux City, attempted to have someone else claim his slot machine winnings from Hard Rock Casino to avoid paying offs…
19-year-old man charged with felony eluding of Sioux City Police in stolen vehicle, operating while intoxicated
SIOUX CITY — A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Sioux City Police say he eluded officers, for several miles, in a stolen 2004 Toyot…