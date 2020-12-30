4 COVID-related deaths reported in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported in Siouxland Wednesday.
Iowa Department of Public Health statistics showed that Woodbury County recorded its 165th death and Dickinson County had two deaths, raising its total to 17.
Yankton County in South Dakota now has had 25 reported deaths after one new death was recorded Wednesday.
There were 13 deaths across seven counties on Tuesday.
The percentage of positive tests has begun to level off in many Siouxland counties. Woodbury County's 14-day average of positive tests is 13.5%, down just 0.3% from a week ago. In more recent days, the county's seven-day positive average is 13%, and increase of 1% in the past week. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.
Many counties have reported a lower number of positive cases in the past seven days, likely due in part to the Christmas holiday in which few tests would have been performed.
Monona County has seen just six positive cases in the past week, giving the county a seven-day positive average of 2%. The 14-day average is 6.9%.
Crawford County has seen an increase in the percent of positive cases in the past week. The seven-day average increased to 21%, up from 16%. The county's 14-day average has risen from 23% to 25.3%.
Statewide, Iowa's seven-day average of positive tests is 9.9%, the 14-day average 12.1%.
Hospitalizations in Woodbury County have remained steady. The Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday reported 54 COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, 35 of them due to the illness. The hospitals had 60 COVID patients two weeks ago, 56 a week ago. The total ranged from 54-59 in the past week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, was 87, down from 93 a day earlier and down significantly from 214 on Dec. 1. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 14 patients were in intensive care units, an increase from 11 a day earlier. Just four patients in the region were on ventilators.