4 COVID-related deaths reported in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported in Siouxland Wednesday.

Iowa Department of Public Health statistics showed that Woodbury County recorded its 165th death and Dickinson County had two deaths, raising its total to 17.

Yankton County in South Dakota now has had 25 reported deaths after one new death was recorded Wednesday.

There were 13 deaths across seven counties on Tuesday.

The percentage of positive tests has begun to level off in many Siouxland counties. Woodbury County's 14-day average of positive tests is 13.5%, down just 0.3% from a week ago. In more recent days, the county's seven-day positive average is 13%, and increase of 1% in the past week. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

Many counties have reported a lower number of positive cases in the past seven days, likely due in part to the Christmas holiday in which few tests would have been performed.

Monona County has seen just six positive cases in the past week, giving the county a seven-day positive average of 2%. The 14-day average is 6.9%.