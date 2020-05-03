You are the owner of this article.
44 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total now 1,158
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded an additional 44 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. 

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the county now sits at 1,158 cases of the virus, of which 256 have recovered. Fifty-one Woodbury County people are hospitalized with the virus. 

A total of 3,466 tests have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 33.4 percent. 

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows that some 8,641 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, while about 36.5 percent of them -- 3,156 -- have recovered, and 175 have died.

