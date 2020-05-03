44 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total now 1,158

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded an additional 44 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the county now sits at 1,158 cases of the virus, of which 256 have recovered. Fifty-one Woodbury County people are hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 3,466 tests have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 33.4 percent.

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows that some 8,641 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, while about 36.5 percent of them -- 3,156 -- have recovered, and 175 have died.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.