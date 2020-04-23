46 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total now stands at 158

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Another 46 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Woodbury County Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department wrote in a social media post.

This latest spike, a new single-day high for Woodbury County, bring's the county's total to 158 positive cases.

Of the new cases, five are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old; nine are women between the ages of 41 and 60 years old; two are women between the ages of 61 and 80 years old; 12 are men between the ages of 18 and 40; 14 are men between the ages of 41 and 60; three are men between 61 and 80; and one is a man over age 81.

Of the county's total virus count, 28 have recovered. One death has been recorded -- a 64-year-old man who died Saturday and was a worker at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City. Seven people have been hospitalized, while three have been discharged from the hospital. Since testing began, some 1,112 tests have been performed in the county.

Iowa had a total of 3,748 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. This figure, which has not been updated for Thursday, does not include many of Woodbury County's newly confirmed cases.

