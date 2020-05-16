You are the owner of this article.
46 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total now 2,157; of those, 870 have recovered
SIOUX CITY -- Forty-six new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Woodbury County on Saturday, bringing the county's tally up to 2,157. 

Of those, 870 are considered to be recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. 

No new deaths were recorded Saturday. The county's death toll from the virus crept upwards this week to a total of 17. 

A total of 7,703 people in the county -- or a little less than 7.5 percent of the total population -- have been tested for the virus to date. 

