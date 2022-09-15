48-year-old Washta, Iowa man killed in crash near Pierson, driver flown to Sioux City hospital

PIERSON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a vehicle crash on a rural highway near Pierson.

An Iowa State Patrol accident report shows that Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, Iowa, was eastbound in an SUV on 650th Street, also known as County Road C-66, in rural Cherokee County at 8:39 p.m. As Ebert approached a driveway at 280 650th St., she swerved to miss a GMC pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, who was facing west in the eastbound lane and preparing to back the pickup with a flatbed trailer into the driveway.

Ebert swerved, striking the left front of the pickup and entered the south ditch, continued east over the driveway, rolled and came to rest in the ditch. A passenger, Jerad Ebert, 48, of Washta, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Cherokee Regional Medical Center and died. Marilyn Ebert, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.