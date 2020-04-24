You are the owner of this article.
49 more cases in Dakota County, tally nears 300
49 more cases in Dakota County, tally nears 300

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County has tallied an additional 49 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Dakota County Health Department. 

The new cases bring the county's total to 295, more than Woodbury County's 287. Taken together, the neighboring counties have 582 cases. 

The age or gender of the individuals is not known, nor is the source of their infections. 

Statewide, Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has recorded a total of 2,124 cases, though that figure does not include all of Dakota County's cases. 

