49 more cases in Dakota County, tally nears 300

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County has tallied an additional 49 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

The new cases bring the county's total to 295, more than Woodbury County's 287. Taken together, the neighboring counties have 582 cases.

The age or gender of the individuals is not known, nor is the source of their infections.

Statewide, Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has recorded a total of 2,124 cases, though that figure does not include all of Dakota County's cases.

