Less than 100 fans sat in the bleachers as Sioux City Heelan's girls basketball team hosted Sioux City North. Coming off a state championship, the Cruaders normally draw big crowds at their home gym O'Gorman Fieldhouse. But Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 limits the number of spectators for high school contests to two per athlete.

Spectators space out for the Heelan-North game, most at the top of the stands, and all wore a facial covering, also now required. Usually, the fans are the ones heard during Heelan's games but most of the noise came from on the court -- the dribbles and the players talking along with the coaches shouting out instructions or advice and teammates cheering on the action on the court.