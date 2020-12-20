Less than 100 fans sat in the bleachers as Sioux City Heelan's girls basketball team hosted Sioux City North. Coming off a state championship, the Cruaders normally draw big crowds at their home gym O'Gorman Fieldhouse. But Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 limits the number of spectators for high school contests to two per athlete.
Spectators space out for the Heelan-North game, most at the top of the stands, and all wore a facial covering, also now required. Usually, the fans are the ones heard during Heelan's games but most of the noise came from on the court -- the dribbles and the players talking along with the coaches shouting out instructions or advice and teammates cheering on the action on the court.
Fans could be heard, but the loud roars that accompany made baskets or a steal were subdued. Only Heelan's cheerleaders were represented. The masks they wore muffled their cheers. -- Justin Rust, Sioux City Journal
