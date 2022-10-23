Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
5 charts that show where home sales are headed in Iowa
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough. After having the ticket scanned where he'd bought it, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.
The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come forward to claim the prize.
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningha…
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
The original conviction was for robbery in the second degree but the person is being sought for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility.
Monger began speaking with the 14-year-old on a social media site on July 28 and agreed to bring her marijuana, along with alcohol and condoms.
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"
Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools rated as high performing schools in Iowa, a drop from "exceptional" last year. VIBE Academy was ranked in the bottom 5% of schools in the state. Irving Elementary moved up in the rankings for the 21-22 school year.
Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in 2020, but due to the pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million. Installation of the walls has been delayed.
Kennedy's vehicle came to rest in the south ditch at the entrance to Cobb Memorial Park. Kennedy, who was wearing his seat belt, was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
At 9:59 a.m. Friday, Monona County dispatchers received a 911 call from Bank First, 902 10th St. The sheriff's office said in a statement that the suspect entered the bank and brandished a weapon.