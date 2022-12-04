 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

5 charts that show where home sales are headed in Nebraska

  • 0

Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect in Sioux City bar shooting has charges dropped

Suspect in Sioux City bar shooting has charges dropped

Attempted murder and other charges have been dismissed against a man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City bar. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis filed a motion to dismiss charges, saying additional investigation is needed.

Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:Kevin Lloyd Coots, 38, Sergeant Bluff; Katie Linn Anderson, 31, Sergeant Bluff

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Renovations underway at City Centre building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News